Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

