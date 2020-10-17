Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Target by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $164.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

