Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clorox makes up about 2.0% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.8% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 192.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

NYSE:CLX opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average is $210.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.