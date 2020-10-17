Bennicas & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

