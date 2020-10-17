Bennicas & Associates Inc. Invests $913,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.