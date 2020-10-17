Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New $703,000 Investment in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.