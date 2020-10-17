Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New $703,000 Investment in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit