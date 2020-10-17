Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 29,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

