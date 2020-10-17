Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.