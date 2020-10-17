Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

