Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.