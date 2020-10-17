Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $202.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

