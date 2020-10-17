Bennicas & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 235,994 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

