Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

