BidaskClub Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Loop Capital downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

