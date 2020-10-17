BidaskClub Downgrades XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,869. 30.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

