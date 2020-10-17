BidaskClub Lowers ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.93.

VRAY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.78. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

