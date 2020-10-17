BidaskClub Upgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $1,368,050. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 344,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $558,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

