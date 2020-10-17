Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $99.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.