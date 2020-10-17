Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 34.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

