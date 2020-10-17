BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BEAT stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

