Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.36. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 195,228 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,193,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,578,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 97,645 shares during the period. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the period.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.