Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.36. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 195,228 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
