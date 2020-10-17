BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $657.38. 765,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $659.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

