BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BorgWarner by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.