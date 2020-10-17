Brokerages Set Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target at $26.27

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 252,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,581. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $97,431.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,384 shares of company stock worth $1,859,772. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

