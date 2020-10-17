Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.16

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.16 and traded as high as $69.23. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 33,228 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BF.A. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

