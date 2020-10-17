Bsr Reit (HOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The business had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.