Bsr Reit (HOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.45). The business had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Dividend History for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit