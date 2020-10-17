Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of CABA opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

