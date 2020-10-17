Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of CABA opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit