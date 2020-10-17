Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 30th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

