Cadence Capital Limited (CDM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 30th

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Cadence Capital
