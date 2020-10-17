Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadiz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cadiz by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

