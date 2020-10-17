Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

CAMT opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Camtek by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

