Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $110.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.46.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $10,080,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 914,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,891 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 662,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.