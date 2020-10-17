Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,042,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,277 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $74,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,891,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

