Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDLX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of CDLX opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $140,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $172,744.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 327,126 shares of company stock worth $21,742,200 and have sold 39,257 shares worth $3,000,335. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

