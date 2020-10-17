Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,592 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. 3,722,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.