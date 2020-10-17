Cascend Securities Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.58.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 39,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

