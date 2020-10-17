CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

