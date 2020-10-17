Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark upgraded Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CAGDF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.