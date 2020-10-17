Change (CAG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Change token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Change has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Change has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.34 or 0.04849038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Change Profile

Change is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest

