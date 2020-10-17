Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Chart Industries stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $85.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

