Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.09.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.87. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

