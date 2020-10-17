CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

NYSE:CIT traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 23,998,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.