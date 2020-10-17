Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

