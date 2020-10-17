Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 2nd

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 90.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

CIVB stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

