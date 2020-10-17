Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $9.58 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.