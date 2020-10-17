Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $9.58 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
