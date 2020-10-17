Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

