CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is poised to benefit from increasing awareness to lower emissions, which in turn will drive demand for natural gas. Focus on low-cost production areas, regular investment to strengthen operations and systematic hedges will support its production despite fluctuating prices. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the production target. Free-cash flow generation plans will lower its dependence on the capital market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Exploration and production of natural gas involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

CNX opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 234.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,041,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

