Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. 140166 currently has $87.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.76.
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $75.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
