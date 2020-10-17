Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. 140166 currently has $87.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.76.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $75.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

