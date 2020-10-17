Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post sales of $118.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.47 million to $122.70 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $111.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $488.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 668,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

