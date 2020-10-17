COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

