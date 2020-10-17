COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

